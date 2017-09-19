True Pundit

Politics

Hillary Clinton’s First Book Tour Speech: ‘I Do, Kind Of, Believe In Facts’

Posted on
The music playing as the crowd filed in before the show sounded like a French bordello (we’re guessing, having never been in a French bordello, as far as anyone knows).

The stage: A couple of comfy green leather chairs, a bookcase between and behind them — all filled with her book. The hall, Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., was sold out Monday night for Hillary Clinton’s first of 15 nationwide (and Canadian) tour stops to sell her new book — and tell us all — “What Happened.”

Clinton waxed. “I was so devastated and it was incredibly painful,” Hillary said. “It took weeks of just getting up every day, cleaning closets, going for walks in the woods.”

But now, Hillary said she needed to let the world know “what I believed happened,” noting that “I do, kind of, believe in facts.” The crowd whooped, completely unaware of the spectacular irony in the statement. – READ MORE

