Hillary Clinton Tweets Support For Anti-Trump Protesters: ‘This Is Not Who We Are’

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted her support Saturday for people protesting President Donald Trump’s Friday visa freeze.

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017

Protesters gathered at airports across the country Saturday because of Trump’s executive order barring immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries. The order also suspends refugee admission for 120 days, and Syrian refugee admission indefinitely. Refugees that arrived in the U.S. Friday were detained when the order went into effect.

A New York judge granted a stay for any immigrants that became stuck in U.S. airports due to the order.

Six of the seven countries that fall under the freeze have discriminatory visa policies against Israel. Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Sudan all bar entry to anyone that has been to or is in any way affiliated with Israel. Israelis aren’t allowed to travel through Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Syria, or Sudan.

(DAILY CALLER)

