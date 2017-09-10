Hillary Clinton ‘ticked off’ at Matt Lauer after he questioned her about email scandal

Hillary Clinton reveals in her new book she was angry with NBC’s Matt Lauer for questioning her about her use of a private email server during an interview last year, saying NBC treated the event like an “episode of ‘The Apprentice.'”

NBC hosted a “Commander-in-Chief Forum” aboard the USS Intrepid on Sept. 6, 2016, and the event was supposed to focus on the candidates’ stances on foreign policy. But during the interview, Lauer, the longtime host of the “Today” show, questioned Clinton on the email scandal.

“Now I was ticked off,” Clinton wrote in her forthcoming book “What Happened” according to reports. “NBC knew exactly what it was doing here. The network was treating this like an episode of ‘The Apprentice,’ in which Trump stars and ratings soar. Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush. What a waste of time.”

