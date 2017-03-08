Hillary Clinton Thinks Teen Vogue Is ‘Hard-Hitting News’

Hillary Clinton thinks girls fashion magazine Teen Vogue is an example of “hard-hitting news.”

While accepting an award from non-profit organization Girls Inc., Clinton said that “despite setbacks and stumbles on our long march to full equality, everywhere I look, there are signs of hope.”

“Just think of the march that galvanized the world,” Clinton said, referring to the anti-Trump Women’s March.

“Think of the hard-hitting news on the glossy pages of Teen Vogue, right across from make-up tips. Because, you know what? Girls can and do care about both.”

Some of the “hard-hitting news” currently featured on Teen Vogue includes headlines like “Yara Shahidi and Salem Mitchell to Star in Converse’s New Sneaker Campaign” and “Ben & Jerry’s Now Makes Cereal-Flavored Ice Cream,” as well as a story about the conditioner Emma Watson uses on her pubic hair.

(DAILY CALLER)

