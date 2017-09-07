Hillary Clinton Swipes At Joe Biden In New Book

FOLLOW US!



Hillary Clinton is throwing multiple shots at Democrats in her new book “What Happened,” and even called out her buddy, former VP Joe Biden.

Clinton apparently took issue with a speech Biden gave in late March, where he alleged that Clinton did not adequately talk to middle class voters.

“What happened was that this was the first campaign that I can recall where my party did not talk about what it always stood for — and that was how to maintain a burgeoning middle class,” Biden said at the University of Pennsylvania.

Clinton brings up his comment in “What Happened.” She says she found Biden’s view of the Democrat Party’s woes to be “remarkable” and not in a good way.

“Joe Biden said the Democratic Party in 2016 ‘did not talk about what it always stood for — and that was how to maintain a burgeoning middle class,’” Clinton wrote. “I find this fairly remarkable, considering that Joe himself campaigned for me all over the Midwest and talked plenty about the middle class.”

The book also takes shots at Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is an independent but ran in the Democratic primary in 2016. As reported yesterday, Clinton accused Sanders’ supporters of harassing her online and argued that Sanders was promising his supporters “six-minute abs.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].