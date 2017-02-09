Hillary Clinton Spearheads War On Men

In a new video produced ahead of the 2017 Makers Conference – an invitation-only feminist leadership retreat held in California – Hillary Clinton boosted the feminist movement with a rallying call for girls and women to be “the glass-ceiling breakers of the future.”

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female,” Clinton said. “Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organised a march that galvanised millions of people all over our country and across the world.”

So why can’t the future be male? Answer: because today’s men are under a full frontal assault by feminists like Clinton who are doing their utmost to erase the concept of masculinity and maleness.

When male babies grow into little boys, they cannot act like boys, dress like boys or feel like boys because feminists have stamped the very concept of masculinity with the word “toxic” and “misogynistic” all over it. Because of the conditioning they grow up with in the public education system and the dinosaur media, it is little wonder that boys grow up to be so effeminate, emasculated and disempowered. This misandrous assault is beyond nauseating to say the least.

The late Phyllis Schlafly, the famous anti-feminist campaigner said: “If man is targeted as the enemy, and the ultimate goal of women’s liberation is independence from men and the avoidance of pregnancy and its consequences, then lesbianism is logically the highest form in the ritual of women’s liberation.”

Quite ironically the future won’t be enduringly female, because males are required to produce babies (regardless whether naturally or through IVF) and if feminists are lesbians (which many of the militant ones are), then baby production is out of the picture totally.

Schlafly wrote: “There is a war on men, and [feminists] are very open about it. They don’t conceal it; they brag about it. You read all of their material – they’re always saying they want to abolish the patriarchy. They said that husbands are not necessary in a marriage, they’re not necessary in raising children,” she said.

Yet another irony is that genuinely oppressive patriarchy really only exists in countries that practice fundamental Islam. It’s not a major problem in the West. The Koran commands wife-beating, female genital mutilation and “honour killings” as part of standard Islamic practice. To the intelligent individual, this is inarguably oppressive but to the feminist, criticising a hateful ideology such as Islam is “racist” and “xenophobic.” Yet they want to protest a non-existent “oppressive patriarchy” in the West. Go figure…

Instead of pushing for jobs to be filled based on experience, knowledge and aptitude, female job applicants are always given priority whether they have the necessary skills or not as a bold and defiant statement to men that “women can do it.” You know, #GirlPower…

Let’s not forget that Hillary campaigned for the presidency using the non-sensical line “vote for me because I’m a woman” – a totally irrelevant credential for the job.

As for wages, equal wages should be dished out to those who can produce equal work. Quite simple, really.

Perhaps the cutting edge of the feminist goal is the push for women in military combat to force us into an androgynous society. Schlafly once again has some wise insight: “The purpose of our military is to field the finest troops possible to defend our nation and win wars. The goal of feminists however, is to impose a mindless equality, regardless of how many people it hurts.” She continues, “every country that has experimented with women in actual combat has abandoned the idea, and the notion that Israel uses women in combat is a feminist myth.”

Schlafly said “the feminist movement taught women to see themselves as victims of an oppressive patriarchy…. Self-imposed victimhood is not a recipe for happiness.” These feminists create their own problems which ultimately stems from their discontent of the wonderful and valuable roles that God has designated them. Women should see those roles as not somehow oppressive or demeaning, but valuable, beautiful ways to complement their male counterparts.

To quote Schlafly one last time, “Feminism has nothing at all to do with being ‘feminine.’ Feminine means accentuating the womanly attributes that make women deliciously different from men. The feminine woman enjoys her right to be a woman. She has a positive outlook on life. She knows she is a person with her own identity and that she can seek fulfilment in the career of her choice, including that of traditional wife and mother.”

(DAILY CALLER)

