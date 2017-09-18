Hillary Clinton Says Trump Promised To Take Jobs Away From Women

FOLLOW US!



Hillary Clinton suggested in an interview published Saturday that President Donald Trump appealed to male voters by promising to take jobs away from women and give them to men.

In the interview with the New York Times to promote her new book “What Happened,” Clinton claimed that President Trump won because he sold a “retrograde message of nostalgia: ‘We can go back to the way things were. You don’t have to compete with a woman for a job. Or with a striving young immigrant.’ It’s a falsehood that gave some comfort to people and gave the permission to scapegoat others.”

–READ MORE