Hillary Clinton Says Trump Promised To Take Jobs Away From Women

Posted on by
Hillary Clinton suggested in an interview published Saturday that President Donald Trump appealed to male voters by promising to take jobs away from women and give them to men.

In the interview with the New York Times to promote her new book “What Happened,” Clinton claimed that President Trump won because he sold  a “retrograde message of nostalgia: ‘We can go back to the way things were. You don’t have to compete with a woman for a job. Or with a striving young immigrant.’ It’s a falsehood that gave some comfort to people and gave the permission to scapegoat others.”

  • RTUT

    Honesty never visited her.

  • anotherworriedmom

    What a stupid thing to say. Still, Hillary tries desperately to divide and conquer and, it’s still not working. Conveniently she forgets that women were paid 15% less than the men in her campaign organization. Just a small fact. Currently Pres Trump’s Press Secretary (Sanders), Communications Director (Hicks) and Senior Communications Strategist (Schlapp) are women. Just another small fact. But Hillary has no concept of anything that resembles facts since she is constantly trying to rewrite history.

    I think Judge Jeanine said it best: “Hey Hillary – you lost because people just don’t like you!”. And Hillary is currently reminding us daily (via her book tour) of why people “just don’t like her”. I hope she sticks around and tries to run again in 2020.

  • PatriotPride

    Someone, please duct tape her mouth shut. She is beyond reckless, she said just the other that “President Trump presents a clear and present danger to our country”. What the H is she trying to incite? Why the H can’t she just go away. She is completely MENTALLY INSANE, MENTALLY DEFICIENT, and has clearly been displaying that we the people made the correct choice on November 8, 2016. Thank you President Trump for taking on this massive obligation, free of charge, for us and for our Country.