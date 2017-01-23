Hillary Clinton Says The Women’s March On Washington Brought Her Joy

(Daily Caller) Hillary Clinton said the Women’s March on Washington — a protest in response to the inauguration of Donald Trump — brought her joy.

The former presidential candidate praised the protest after scrolling through photos from the event that an estimated 500,000 people attended Saturday.

“Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring,” Clinton said. “Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.”

Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.https://t.co/29oaMvk3hU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2017

“Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.”

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

Clinton attended Trump’s inauguration the previous day.

While speaking at the Women’s March, Madonna admitted in front of thousands of people — and on live television — that she had contemplated blowing up the White House.

“I’m angry,” Madonna said. “Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.” (RELATED: Madonna: ‘I’ve Thought About Blowing Up The White House’)

