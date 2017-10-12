Hillary Clinton Says She Can’t Know Exactly How Much She Got From Harvey Weinstein

FOLLOW US!



In a Wednesday night interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Clinton claimed that her longtime pal Weinstein was leading a secret life as a sexual predator, and that she knew nothing about his extracurricular activities. That might be fair – after all, Weinstein seemed to hide his behavior from people in political power, the Obamas and Clintons included.

But Clinton also claimed that she would be unable to return the money Weinstein gave and bundled for her Presidential campaign because there was “no way to give the money back.” She’d “re-donate” some of the money she received personally when she makes her regular 10% tithe at the end of the year, instead.

“Well, there’s no one to give it back to,” Clinton told Zakaria. “What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying is they’re going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that.”

According to the FEC, Clinton received exactly $1,492,673.45 from Weinstein since 1999. Start writing that check! – READ MORE