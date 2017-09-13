Hillary Clinton rips New York Times for ‘shoddy reporting’ on email scandal

Hillary Clinton blasted the New York Times in her book, “What Happened,” for its coverage of her private email server and the FBI’s subsequent investigation of whether she mishandled classified information as secretary of state.

Although she indicted the press as a whole for creating a “scandal jamboree” out of her emails, Clinton reserved her fiercest criticism for a paper many considered friendly to her campaign.

The former Democratic presidential candidate described feeling confused about the New York Times’ decision to endorse her while also “beating me up about emails.”

“The Times, as usual, played an outsize role in shaping coverage of my emails throughout the election,” Clinton wrote. “To me, the paper’s approach felt schizophrenic.” – READ MORE