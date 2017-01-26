Entertainment Politics
Hillary Clinton Reportedly Mulling TV Show to Prep Third White House Run
Hillary Clinton is now reportedly considering a new television show to help her prepare for another White House run.
“She’s been talking very seriously about the idea of having her own television show,”a close Clinton insider told author Ed Klein, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. “As a TV host, she’d discuss the issues of the day from a progressive point of view, have top guests, interview world leaders and progressive thinkers.” – READ MORE