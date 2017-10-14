Hillary Clinton reportedly considering professor role at Columbia University

Hillary Clinton could be headed to Columbia University.

The former secretary of state and first lady is reportedly in talks with the Ivy League school to both take on a formal role with the university and to keep her archives there, according to the New York Daily News.

“It’s all fluid. It could be a number of things. No decisions have been made, but there are talks,” a source familiar with the 2016 presidential candidate told The News.

“She’s trying to figure out what she wants to do. It could end up with the papers at one place and she has some sort of faculty role at another. She hasn’t quite come to a decision,” the source continued. – READ MORE