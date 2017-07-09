Hillary Clinton looks for her role in midterms

(The Hill) Hillary Clinton wants to play a role in next year’s midterm elections. It’s just not clear yet what that role will be.

Clinton has already launched a PAC aimed at helping congressional Democratic candidates in 2018, signaling the former first lady, senator and secretary of State is ready to help her party with fundraising.

She also is looking at the House districts she won in last year’s presidential contest against Donald Trump as part of an autopsy of her failed campaign, according to two sources who have spoken to the former Secretary of State. – READ MORE

