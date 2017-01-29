Politics
Hillary Clinton: ‘I stand with’ Trump immigration ban protesters
Hillary Clinton chimed in Saturday evening on the ongoing debate over President Trump’s executive order that temporarily suspends immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and bars refugees from entering the U.S.
“I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution,” tweeted the former Democratic presidential candidate. “This is not who we are.” – READ MORE
Lyn Portello
Patriot76
Patriot76
Conservative Geek
PoserHunting