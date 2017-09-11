True Pundit

Politics TV

Hillary Clinton Had No Concession Speech, Blames Loss On ‘White People’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Hillary Clinton said Sunday that she didn’t prepare a concession speech for 2016 presidential election.

“I had not drafted a concession speech. I’d been working on a victory speech,” she told Jane Pauley in a interview that aired Sunday on “CBS Sunday Morning.

“I felt like I had let everybody down.”

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton Had No Concession Speech, Blames Loss On ‘White People’ [VIDEO]
Hillary Clinton Had No Concession Speech, Blames Loss On ‘White People’ [VIDEO]

Hillary Clinton said Sunday that she didn't prepare a concession speech for 2016 presidential election. "I had not drafted a concession speech. I'd been working on a victory speech," she told Jane
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • BornAMileHigh✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ

    bahahahahahaha I can’t believe she was stupid enough to let people know “someone” had guaranteed her the election, and therefore she didn’t need no stinking concession speech!