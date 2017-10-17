Hillary Clinton defends kneeling NFL players, says ‘that’s not against our anthem or flag’

Hillary Clinton on Sunday defended NFL players who knelt during the national anthem, saying kneeling is a “reverent” position that is not against “our anthem or our flag.”

The former Democratic presidential candidate, who was at the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival, urged Democrats to use the issue against President Trump.

Clinton was embarking on a foreign trip to promote her book “What Happened.”

She said people should resist “what are very clear dog-whistles” to the Trump base, pointing to the example of kneeling NFL players. – READ MORE