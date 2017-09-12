Hillary Clinton Cites False Study In New Book

True Pundit

In her book “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton cites a false voter ID study to blame low turnout for her 2016 loss in Wisconsin.

According to NTK Network, Clinton writes in her book, “In Wisconsin, where I lost by just 22,748 votes, a study from Priorities USA estimated that the new voter ID law helped reduce turnout by 200,000 votes, primarily from low-income and minority areas.”

However, when Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin made the same claim that turnout was reduced by the law, Politifact rated her claim as “mostly false.” – READ MORE

