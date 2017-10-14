Hillary Clinton calls Trump ‘sexual assaulter’ in BBC interview, but says Bill’s behavior ‘in the past’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Hillary Clinton moved to take the heat off Harvey Weinstein Friday by outright calling President Trump a “sexual assaulter” – while roundly dismissing past allegations of sexual impropriety against her husband as old news.

Clinton made the comments during an interview with BBC’s Andrew Marr, who asked about the allegations of sexual assault made against Democratic mega-donor and Hollywood producer Weinstein.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it’s in entertainment, politics,” Clinton said. “After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.” – READ MORE