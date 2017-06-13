True Pundit

Politics Security

Hillary Clinton and Top Aides Still Have State Dept. Security Clearances

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Hillary Clinton and seven of her top aides have retained their State Department security clearances a year after the FBI concluded they were “extremely careless” handling sensitive information.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) revealed Clinton’s current security clearance status on Friday. Grassley released the information to express concern about the State Department’s slow bureaucratic process, Circa reported.

FBI Declared Hillary Actions "Extremely Careless." So Why Does She Still Have a Security Clearance?
FBI Declared Hillary Actions "Extremely Careless." So Why Does She Still Have a Security Clearance?

Hillary Clinton and seven of her top aides have retained their State Department security clearances a year after the FBI concluded they were "extremely careless" handling sensitive information.
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • lostinnm

    POTUS needs to pull her clearances pronto, then he needs to lock her up.