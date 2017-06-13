Politics Security
Hillary Clinton and Top Aides Still Have State Dept. Security Clearances
Hillary Clinton and seven of her top aides have retained their State Department security clearances a year after the FBI concluded they were “extremely careless” handling sensitive information.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) revealed Clinton’s current security clearance status on Friday. Grassley released the information to express concern about the State Department’s slow bureaucratic process, Circa reported.
Hillary Clinton and seven of her top aides have retained their State Department security clearances a year after the FBI concluded they were "extremely careless" handling sensitive information.
Washington Free Beacon
More from True Pundit
-
lostinnm