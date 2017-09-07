Hillary Blames Voters’ Sexism For 2016 Loss In New Memoir

Hillary Clinton’s new memoir points to voters’ sexism as a reason for her loss in the 2016 election.

In her upcoming book, titled, “What Happened,” Clinton “writes bluntly that sexism hampered her ability to reach voters effectively,” CNN.com reports.

In one excerpt, she asks, “What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I’m really asking. I’m at a loss.”

She then answers that question herself, stating, “I think it’s partly because I’m a woman.”

Clinton’s memoir also takes jabs at Bernie Sanders’ supporters, mentioning their sexism as a reason for disagreement. She also claims “Bernie Bros” were “harassing” her supporters online.

“It got ugly and more than a little sexist,” she states.

She also jabs at Sanders himself, stating that he “paved the way” for Donald Trump’s attacks on Clinton as crooked, and accusing his campaign of causing “lasting damage.”

Misogyny and sexism have been trotted out several times as explanations for Clinton’s loss in 2016. Clinton herself alluded to sexism as a reason for her defeat in May, stating “I do think it played a role.”

However, not everyone is convinced that sexism is why Clinton lost.

An analysis in Real Clear Politics argues against the idea, and even points to a mock debate where a woman played Trump and a man played Clinton, showing that even with the genders reversed, many saw the female “Trump” as much more appealing.

