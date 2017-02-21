High-Tech Traitors Are Social Justice Warriors 1st, Businessmen 2nd

FOLLOW US!



“More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech’s biggest names,” have threatened to “move jobs outside the United States,” unless they get their way.

What do they want? They want President Trump to give up on “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” the POTUS’s Executive Order, currently being refined to withstand legal challenges from these and related special interests.

Where will America’s “tech titans” go? Presumably to the banned countries, without whose high-tech talent our companies cannot do business. Or, so their antics imply. Washington State, which led the charge against President Trump’s “travel ban” on Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Libya and Iran is home to some of these powerful, high-tech traitors.

Why the strong language?

I’ve yet to hear of a single coveted Syrian, Yemeni, Somali, Sudanese, Iraqi and Libyan needed right away in Redmond for his exceptional, technical know-how. (I know of one highly productive, much older Afghani. He acquired his degree under … Russian occupation and has been in the US for decades.)

The only case tech traitors can reasonably make for Muslim high-tech talent, invisible to the naked eye, are the Iranians. They’re well-represented in our state’s tech sector as top talent. In adding Iran to the travel ban, President Trump is clearly appeasing the neoconservative snakes slithering around his administration. They’re fixing for a fight with Iran, stupidly collapsing the distinction between the Iranian State (sponsor of terrorism), and the Iranian people (who’re not the reason the Eiffel Tower is being walled-off by bullet-proof glass).

Were our tech execs remotely honest, they’d make the case for their Iranian talent. No more. Don’t pretend you’ll relocate in order to employ Syrians, Yemenis, Somalis, Sudanese, Iraqis and Libyans to fabricate your (stunning) Surface Pro 4 Tablets. For their importation, American taxpayers will be the ones footing the bill in blood and treasure. Allow the president to protect America from what is generally an unproductive, atavistic, immigrant cohort.

Oh, and if I hear more indignant hyperbole about Steve Jobs’ illustrious Syrian lineage, I’ll hit the roof. Apple’s founder was not raised by his Syrian biological father, who deserted him. (Like members of the men-only refugee club, who left their women, children and elderly behind to … the sentence is yours to complete.) Jobs never cared for the Syrian sperm donor. The name Jobs is that of his adopted Armenian father, whom he credits with inspiring him. A “genius with his hands,” said Jobs about his Christian dad. (Armenians are Christians who’ve come close to extinction-by-Muslim. Remind me why we need more Muslims in America.)

Doubly victimized in all this are the taxpayers. We’re on the hook for litigation to advance the aims of social justice warriors; radical leftists, who take sadistic pleasure in displacing and diminishing American men.

Understand: For the tech tycoons it’s not about cheap labor, although importing a glut of mostly second-rate computer programmers and IT workers from India and Pakistan (birthplace of Tashfeen Malik, perpetrator of the San Bernardino massacre) does suppress wages, overall.

Conservatives are wrong. The myth that these strategically imported workers are paid less than an American worker with comparable skills, with whom they work side-by-side, is as bogus as the fairytale about the female-male wage gap. (It vanishes when variables such as education, experience and time in the workplace are held constant.)

Wage differentials obtain in the practices of the primary H-1B Visa hogs—Infosys, the Tata Group and eight or so other sister Indian firms. Different pay scales for imported workers aren’t a feature of the egalitarian American company. In places like Microsoft and Amazon, everyone is equal (white men excepted). Salaries, raises and bonuses are applied to all evenly, commensurate with an employee’s performance, and depending on his job level or the grade occupied on the company’s technical career track.

Again: Imported workers aren’t paid less than American workers.

Make no mistake, H-1B Visa sponsors, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg included, pay a fortune to process this generally mediocre class of immigrant. Enormous is the price of the in-house bureaucracy required to keep filing the paper work associated with the assorted classes of workers imported. Every year, until the coveted Green Card is granted, Human Resources departments will be jumping through countless legalistic hoops to help their Chosen Ones remain in the United States.

Labor imported by the H-1B Visa hogs is not cheap.

Touted as a means of trawling for the best and the brightest, the H-1B Visa system is anything but. “Ordinary talent doing ordinary work” is Professor Norman S. Matloff’s overall assessment of the standard H-1B crop. Matloff is a computer scientist at the University of California. By his telling, the 65,000 yearly recipients of H-1B visas are mostly “average workers. The vast majority of H-1Bs, including those hired from U.S. universities” [for which Washington State University sought taxpayer-sponsored representation before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals] are ordinary people doing ordinary work, not the best and the brightest. On the contrary, the average quality of the H-1Bs is lower than that of the Americans.”

The clincher: The majority of H-1Bs are not doing work for which qualified Americans are unavailable.

Would that our tech executives were just businessmen vested in the wealth of their shareholders. That would be a blessing and a good thing. The truth is that tech traitors are true believers, radical leftists; social justice warriors, vested in the engineering of tribalism (“multiculturalism”) and racial favoritism (“affirmative action”) in the workplace.

Workplace tribalism doesn’t contribute to creativity, productivity or the happiness of the Forgotten Man; it’s what his overlords want for him (I’ll tell you why, next time). It’s the corporate culture.

When it grows up, organizations like Microsoft want to be the government.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].