High school quiz includes ‘shooting at Trump’ as multiple-choice answer

A multiple-choice answer on a Wyoming high school quiz last week was “He was shooting at Trump” — and now the school district has apologized, and the outraged father of one student called out the school’s “liberal bias.”

The Thursday online quiz for a Jackson Hole High School class was on George Orwell’s iconic novel, “Animal Farm.”

The question at issue read, “Napoleon has the gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?” the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

English teacher Carin Aufderheide offered “A) He was shooting at Trump” as one of the multiple-choice answers, the paper added. – READ MORE