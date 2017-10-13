High-ranking Democratic senators gave campaign cash to Menendez after indictment

A number of high-ranking Democratic senators combined to contribute tens of thousands of dollars to Sen. Robert Menendez’s campaign committee this year, a review of Federal Election Commission records shows.

Menendez, D-N.J., who was indicted in April 2015, is currently facing 12 counts of corruption charges that include bribery. Prosecutors have said that the senator had a “corrupt pact” with Salomon Melgen, a wealthy Florida eye doctor, a previous donor to Menendez’s campaign.

Menendez himself has contributed to the campaigns of a number of top Democratic senators this year from his leadership PAC, the New Millennium PAC, the Washington Free Beacon previously reported.