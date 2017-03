HHS Price: We want a system that’s affordable for everybody, accessible for everybody, of the highest quality (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



HHS Price: We want a system that’s affordable for everybody, accessible for everybody, of the highest quality (VIDEO)

Secy. Price: We want a system that’s affordable for everybody, accessible for everybody, of the highest quality. pic.twitter.com/bxJvJ64ARM — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 2, 2017