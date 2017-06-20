Hey, Journalists: Obama Policy Diverted Settlement Cash to Soros-Funded Groups

FOLLOW US!



Judicial Watch recently filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice after uncovering evidence it forced companies to give money to left-wing nonprofits during the Obama administration — nonprofits which also received millions from billionaire George Soros and other liberal foundations.

The Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed on June 12, demands “records relating to an Obama administration policy of settling agency lawsuits against corporate defendants by requiring that the corporations make ‘donations’ to left-wing interest groups La Raza, the [National] Urban League and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition [NCRC],” according to the press release.

Major media have yet to cover both this Judicial Watch lawsuit and another lawsuit against USAID for funding Soros groups in eastern Europe.

READ MORE: