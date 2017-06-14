Heroic Capitol Police Officer Shot Alexandria Attacker After Being Wounded

A Capitol policeman shot the man responsible for firing on a group of Republican Congressional members despite being shot himself, according to Congressional members at the scene.

The exchange occurred on Wednesday morning as GOP members were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game. One of the Capitol Police officers who was part of Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise’s bodyguard detail was able to shoot the attacker, despite having been shot. Another officer on the detail was wounded, while Scalise was shot in the hip. He is expected to survive.

“Everybody would’ve died except for the fact that Capitol Hill police were there,” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who also attended the practice, told MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Scalise was assigned the security detail as a member of House leadership.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake described the shooter as a white man in his 40s or maybe 50 with dark hair. Other witnesses have reported that the shooter used both an AR-15 assault rifle and a pistol in the attack. At least 50 shots were fired, according to Flake.

The suspect is currently in police custody. His motive is unknown.

A man in running clothes asked Rep. Jeff Duncan if Republicans or Democrats were practicing at the field, though it is unclear if the man was the shooter, considering Sen. Jeff Flake reported the attacker was wearing jeans.

