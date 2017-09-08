Here’s The Guy Who Vets What Hits Trump’s Desk

A young White House staffer could be one of the most influential people in the West Wing, but you probably don’t know his name.

Rob Porter, a Rhodes scholar and Harvard graduate, is the White House staff secretary and also serves as assistant to the president for policy coordination, Business Insider reports. Porter’s job is to vet, filter and eventually deliver all the information that makes it onto the White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s desk, which is the final stop before Trump sees it.

In his first week as chief of staff, Kelly fired former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci just 10 days after the Wall Street banker took the job. Kelly also terminated two National Security Council aides that were speculated to have their own agendas and who were reportedly working outside the chain of command.

Kelly has also notably stopped the open door policy to the Oval Office that the president had established and that former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was seemingly unable to stop. The new chief of staff has issued a new law of the land: all visitors or staff members who wish to enter the Oval must go through him first. This move made Kelly, along with Porter, two of the most influential staffers in the West Wing.

Porter courses through news articles, documents, memos and reports before he shoots them over to Kelly, who then makes the final call on what the president will read on a given day.

Former colleagues of Porter have reportedly only great things to say about the young man, describing him as perfectly suited for the task of navigating what has been a rather tumultuous White House.

