True Pundit

Business Politics

Here Is the List of Top Companies Actively Against Trump’s Immigration Policy

Posted on by

It wouldn’t be a Donald Trump policy if there weren’t scads of liberals protesting against it. And this time, that even includes liberal companies.

According to Fox News, a number of major companies have spoken out against President Trump’s temporary pause in immigration and travel from seven countries with significant terrorism problems until more stringent vetting procedures can be established. – READ MORE