Here Are The 007 Moves Gorsuch Pulled To Get To Washington Undetected

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, had an insanely stealthy trip to Washington, D.C., in order to avoid reporters.

Trump reportedly called Gorsuch Monday to let the judge know he was the pick to fill the vacancy on the Court left by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. By the time Gorsuch received the president’s call, two members of the White House Council’s office were already on their way to Gorsuch’s neighborhood in Boulder, Colo., Axios reports.

The press began camping outside the homes of expected short list candidates before the Tuesday announcement, making it nearly impossible to get Gorsuch out of his home undetected.

To avoid the rabid group of reporters, Gorsuch had to walk to a friend’s house and have them drive him out of his neighborhood via back roads. Once free of the reporters, Gorsuch then met the members of the White House Council’s office at a Starbucks in a Safeway parking lot in Boulder. The judge was briefed right there in the grocery store parking lot by the officials, and then immediately escorted with his wife to a plane bound for D.C.

The Gorsuchs were put up in a private home in D.C.’s suburbs to avoid the press and unwanted attention. Gorsuch then spent Tuesday getting briefed on the nomination process, and meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump announced Gorsuch as his pick at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the White House.

(DAILY CALLER)

