Hepatitis Outbreak Forces California to Declare State of Emergency

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Friday because an outbreak of deadly hepatitis A has killed at least 18 people in the state, and forced almost 500 to be hospitalized.

The Associated Press reported Friday that U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) called on the federal government to provide emergency funding to halt the spread of hepatitis A. He reportedly said the outbreak has brought statewide totals to three times the number of reported cases in 2015.

The only other outbreak more serious in the past two decades occurred in 2003 in Pennsylvania, when 900 people were infected after eating contaminated green onions at a restaurant. – READ MORE