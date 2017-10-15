‘Help Us’ Pleads Small French Town Dubbed ‘The New Calais’ After Migrant Influx

The small French town of Ouistreham in Normandy is struggling to cope with an influx of illegal migrants looking for a new launch pad to Britain, now that security has tightened around Calais.

The town’s security chief told the Daily Mail that most of the migrants are Africans from Eritrea and Sudan, but there are others who hail from countries such as Albania, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan — and the situation is deteriorating.

“It is getting worse,” he told the newspaper. “We need more help. We need more police officers, but this is a problem that has to be resolved at a higher level.

“There is a big number of migrants who are waiting to go to the UK. If some have success getting on the ferries then more will come here. – READ MORE