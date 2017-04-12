‘Heartbroken’ Ivanka Influenced Trump’s Decision To Bomb Syria

Ivanka Trump influenced her father’s decision to strike Syria Thursday, according to her brother, Eric Trump.

The Syrian government’s sarin attack on civilians Tuesday reportedly left Ivanka “heartbroken and outraged.” Her reaction to the strike, which left more than 70 people dead, affected President Donald Trump’s decision, according to The Telegraph.

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids, and she has influence,” Eric said. “I’m sure she said ‘listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that.”

Eric added the president was “deeply affected” by the images of the dead and dying children beamed across television stations, particularly the shots of children being “sprayed down by hoses to keep their skin from burning.”

“It crossed a lot of lines for me,” the president said in response to the attacks Wednesday. “When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies, with a chemical gas that is so lethal — people were shocked to hear what gas it was — that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line, many, many lines.”

Ivanka’s role in the president’s decision reaffirms her influence. She holds no official title in the Trump administration, but she is known to have served as one of his closest advisers in the past. Ivanka’s unofficial role in the White House has led critics to call for her to be given an official posting in the White House.

(DAILY CALLER)

