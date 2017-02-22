Head Clown Schumer Goes On ‘The View’ — Tries To Shed Trump’s ‘Fake Tears’ Nickname (VIDEO)

Sen. Chuck Schumer attempted to shed his “fake tears” nickname — given to him by President Donald Trump — during a Tuesday appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

“He doesn’t know me,” the New York Democrat said of POTUS. “He says he knows me — I get tearful.”

“At my daughter’s wedding,” he continued, “I could hardly contain it in. When Harry Reid stepped down, and here’s what my family knows. Who remembers the movie “Free Willy?”

“When Free Willy escaped, I was taking my daughters to the movie, 8 and 4, and when he escaped I started to cry. They ran out of the theater they were so embarrassed. Trump’s got it so wrong.”

(DAILY CALLER)

