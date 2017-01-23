Entertainment Politics
HBO’s Maher Paints Trump Voters as ‘F***ing Drug Addicts’ (Video)
As far-left HBO comedian Bill Maher concluded the regular “New Rules” segment of his Real Time show on Friday, he cited statistics on heroin and prescription drug abuse in states that voted for Donald Trump to portray his supporters as “f***king drug addicts,” and ended up mockingly advising them to learn a lesson from liberals and switch to marijuana because of all the painkiller overdose deaths in these states. – READ MORE
