True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

HBO’s Maher Paints Trump Voters as ‘F***ing Drug Addicts’ (Video)

Posted on by

As far-left HBO comedian Bill Maher concluded the regular “New Rules” segment of his Real Time show on Friday, he cited statistics on heroin and prescription drug abuse in states that voted for Donald Trump to portray his supporters as “f***king drug addicts,” and ended up mockingly advising them to learn a lesson from liberals and switch to marijuana because of all the painkiller overdose deaths in these states. – READ MORE

  • Cesario Viola

    😀 Look who’s talking! I bet if it’s about making his toxicology test, he will fail!

  • idiotsonline

    Probably because they were in pain from the reign of Obamanation!!! You said they voted for Obama before. Sure thy were severely depressed after that terrible decision!!

  • huntress

    Well billy boy, the drug addicts would be your sick, vile, violent, disgusting skanks and your faggot boys. Conservative men and women actually have self respect.

  • Noble Gunnz

    Delusional leftists struggling to make sense of the new reality of their upended world. Dizzy, spinning heads.
    This is fun!