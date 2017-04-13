HATE HOAX: Black Suspect Arrested For Damaging Store, Writing Threat From Trump-Supporting ‘White America’

Police have arrested a black male suspect in connection with a fire at a store owned by South Asian immigrants left damaged with a note from “White America” telling them to “go back to where they came from.”

A window was broken and a flaming object thrown inside the store last Thursday. No serious damage occurred as the fire was contained.

There was also a note left at the scene that read, in part, “Our newly elected president Donald Trump is our nation builder for White America. You all know that, we want our country back on the right track. We need to get ride of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants.”

BREAKING- CMPD investigating after the owner of Central Market says someone left this racist note after a break-in last night @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/CsDdBDPWkC — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 7, 2017

The note ended with a signature from “white America.”

Despite the effort to make the act seem like the actions of a white Trump supporter, Curtis Flournoy, a black male, was arrested in connection to the fire on Sunday.

He is being charged with, “burning a building of trade, malicious damage by use of an incendiary material, felony breaking and entering, ethnic intimidation and anonymous or threatening letters,” WNCN reports.

