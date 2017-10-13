Harvey Weinstein Would Deliver Movies Straight To Hillary Clinton

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was so close with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that he would deliver movies to Clinton, who described Weinstein as “so sweet” to one of her aides.

Emails from Clinton’s time at the State Department reveal a glimpse into the relationship between Clinton and the producer now accused of sexually harassing or assaulting abusing dozens of women. At least three women have accused Weinstein of rape, while other victims describe being forced to watch while the film producer masturbated in front of them.

“As time moves on, I realize I haven’t seen you and Mrs. Clinton in a long time, but I think of you both often,” Weinstein wrote to Capricia Marshall, a State Department aide under Clinton, in August 2010. Clinton. He offered to send the secretary of state a copy of his new movie, “The Kings Speech,” which wouldn’t be released to the public until late November of that year.

Weinstein said he thought Clinton would like it because of its similarity to another Weinstein film, "Shakespeare in Love," which he remembered her liking. (The star actress in that film, Gwyneth Paltrow, is one of the women accusing Weinstein of raping her.)