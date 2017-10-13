Harvey Weinstein said to be hurting over Obamas’ rebuke

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly hurt by the condemnation he has received from former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama over mounting accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against him.

The Hollywood producer wouldn’t speak out specifically in regards to the Obamas, as well as to Hillary Clinton who also condemned him, but sources tell Page Six that he is grief-stricken by the Obamas’ rebuke.

Weinstein, a longtime Democratic donor, helped raise money for both Obama and Clinton. – READ MORE