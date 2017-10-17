Harvey Weinstein helped pay Bill Clinton’s legal bills during Monica era, Washington Post archive reveals

Harvey Weinstein is no stranger to sex scandals – back when Bill Clinton was battling allegations he lied about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, Weinstein had the president’s back, and a hefty check in hand.

A recently uncovered 1998 story in The Washington Post lists the powerful producer – now accused of sexual harassment and assault by numerous women – among several Hollywood heavyweights who gave the maximum $10,000 to Clinton’s legal defense fund.

The detail gives a fuller picture of the longstanding financial relationship between the former first family and one of their best West Coast fundraisers. That relationship has been under the microscope after Hillary Clinton came under criticism for waiting five days to condemn Weinstein.

The money Weinstein donated to the related legal defense fund is long gone. And it appears the same may be true for Weinstein’s donations to The Clinton Foundation.- READ MORE