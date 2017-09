Harvard student groups: Reinstate Chelsea Manning as fellow

FOLLOW US!



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – Twelve Harvard University student groups are condemning the school’s reversal of a decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow.

The groups released a statement Saturday calling for Harvard to reinstate Manning as a fellow.

Harvard reversed its decision on Friday, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the visiting fellow designation for the soldier convicted of leaking classified information. – READ MORE