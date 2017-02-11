Hard Times For Democrats

True Pundit

“Kellyanne Conway broke the law on live TV.  Punish her.  Do it now.”  No, I didn’t say that and neither did anyone in the Trump administration in regards to White House Counsel Conway’s plaintive plea on behalf of Ivanka Trump’s fashion line.  That’s from Slate; and if you ever find a need to assess the state of psychic inertia and muddled ideology that plagues the Left, you need look no further than the equally muddled, dog’s breakfast of a lay-out homepage that passes for an internet periodical.

Where was the Left’s solicitude for the sanctity of the law when  favorite presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was recklessly using a private email server to send and receive classified documents.  How did we not see liberals demanding punishment for the Benghazi debacle where we were talking about people actually dying and not catwalk politics.

And as for doing any thing now, Democrat apologists just couldn’t get their ideological heads around the severity of Hillary’s misdeeds as secretary of state and that these were not isolated and obtruded events but chronic and habitual to the core of Clinton’s political being.

In addition to the casual hypocrisy that usually characterizes left-wing politics, there is a new phenomenon haunting Democratic politics in the three weeks since Trump’s inauguration.  It is the specter of a desultory, rambling, uncertain political force that appears absolutely rudderless and bereft of leadership.  This is probably a direct factor of the party lacking control of the presidency, House and Senate; but it is also a consequence of having personalities like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi in minority “leadership” positions that are evidently far beyond their intellectual and emotional reach.

I knew there was something horribly wrong with Schumer on inauguration day when he chose to read the famous letter from Maj. Sullivan Ballou, a Union soldier from the Civil War who wrote an eloquent and poignant letter home to his wife, Sarah, just days before he died in the First Battle of Bull Run.  The correspondence was popularized by the Ken Burns documentary that virtually rediscovered the War Between the States for an entire generation and anyone who has ever enjoyed the series, is aware of Ballou’s legacy.

Wonderful letter.  But why would you read it immediately before a new president was about to be sworn into office?  Is Schumer anticipating another civil war or could he not think of any other thoughts to offer that day?  And the tears that he shed for “refugees” stranded at the airport was really beyond belief.  Was he crying every time travelers had to wait 12 hours to get through security?

As for Pelosi she increasingly resembles a sleepwalker whom everybody is afraid to awaken, lest she hurt herself.  Not only is she clearly way past her political prime, Pelosi has become the Norma Desmond of American politics, you almost expect her to announce that “I’m still big:  it’s the politics that got small,” in a rather bizarre approximation of the Billy Wilder line from Sunset Boulevard.

This political power vacuum has provided ample opportunities for the really unhinged fringe of the Dems to emerge in efflorescent moments of banality.  Witness Elizabeth Warren this week on the Senate floor:  was she having a coronary or just trying-out another political skit for a captive audience when she freaked out over the confirmation of new Attorney-General Jeff Sessions.  Well, Sessions at least was used to her antics, having just left the Senate himself, so he didn’t call for either the cops or a medic.

The Democrats don’t seem to know what to do about the violent protest in streets or on the campuses — as if there should be any cause for indecision.  Should they condemn this anarchy, be mildly opposed to it or heartily endorse the nonexistent right to break the law and destroy property.

Hard choices.

But these are hard times for Democrats.

  • Joseph Conrad

    Read the Gross Pointe & Riverside Church Speeches of MLK in ’67 & ’68 @ http://www.globalrearch.com. Even after his govt. murder 4/4/68, the issues in them are still!
    The speeches are the foundation of a New Democratic Party w/of Pelosi OR Schumer! Get reading!

  • msher_1

    I’m concerned that conservatives are now complacent and assume prematurely the Dems are down and out.

    Conservatives assume all the protests are hurting Dems. I am not sure that so many people are turned off by all the protesting. That may be projection by conservatives. Most people get their news still from MSM, where Trump is portrayed as a monster doing things monstrously bad to America. Those who did not vote for Trump already thought him some degree of monster. Conservative writers described the women’s marches as made up of wild-eyed radicals. I find that too easy and not wholly accurate. I have liberal, but otherwise normal, friends and relatives, middle and upper side class and even some wealthy, all gainfully employed who have friends who participated in the marches. Yes, they had no real or single public pose. But the hate and fear of Trump is real and widespread, and those who fear and loathe him may be cheering on the protests. (Yes, they probably disavow the violence – most of which is not reported by MSM, so except for Berkeley, they know nothing about it.)

    For example, half of the population thinks courts are good and think Trump is being merely dictatorial to challenge their rulings. Again MSM has made it about Trump, not extraordinary and dangerous overreach of the courts.

    The stunning and deeply alarming fact we need to remember is a huge percentage of Dems and even some Republicans, as shown in a recent poll, think Islam is no more violent than other religions. These same people undoubtedly think illegal immigration doesn’t hurt America or American taxpayers or our schools and the illegals are also being persecuted for no reason other than racism. To those people Trump is persecuting innocent people. More importantly, they and we live in different universes (their universe not including any real news) and belong to different species (their species able to deny unarguable reality. Actually, I don’t know how to explain their psyches.) Half of the population are now a different species, we cannot predict their reactions (as we live in a different reality), and it may be mere wistful thinking that the Dems are going to implode.

  • Amy

    Amazingly well said! Bravo. I agree with you Msher. We have to assume that they know very well what they’re doing & this may all easily play right into their hands. If enough of the low info voters & population are only seeing what MSM is showing, hate for Trump & conservatives alike will continue to grow.

  • Mary Fitzgerald

    Waters, Warren, Pelosi= The Three Stooges and Chelsea Handler is Shemp.