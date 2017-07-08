Hannity To NYT: ‘I Don’t Care What You Think’

Radio and TV host Sean Hannity criticized a New York Times columnist Friday for his article claiming that Hannity doesn’t deserve the William F. Buckley award for media excellence.

In his piece entitled “Sean Hannity Is No William F. Buckley,” columnist Bret Stephens said he didn’t think that Hannity was worthy of the prestigious award. The honor is given to journalists who are leaders in the conservative community. Hannity responded to Stephen’s column by tweeting, “I don’t care what you think.”

“Neither the award nor the organization bestowing it — the Media Research Center — is particularly noteworthy,” Stephens said, while describing Hannity as someone who “peddles conspiracy theories.”

Hannity tweeted a response to his audience, thanking them for their years of support and saying he will continue to fight for the things that matter most. “Energy independence, school choice, balanced budgets, secure borders, and defeating ISIS and radical Islam,” were on Hannity’s list of priorities. He also promised to continue to battle to “corrupt media.”

For the first time in my life I partly agree with @BretStephensNYT I do not deserve the WFB award. I also never deserved the 2 Marconis….. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 7, 2017

Nor do I deserve the Radio Hall of Fame, Free speech awards from Talkers or the R&R tall host of the year awards I have won. Nor do I care — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 7, 2017

To my audience that has given me the honor of 30 years on radio 22 years on Fox, I thank you. You matter, Faith, family Country matter — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 7, 2017

As long as you honor me with these opportunities I will continue to fight hard for the things I truly believe in. Not what WFB, Media, NYT’s — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 7, 2017

Energy independence, school choice, balanced budgets, secure borders, defeating Isis and radical Islam. And will battle a corrupt media. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 7, 2017

So @BretStephensNYT I’ll say to you and the @nytimes (Fake News) I do not care what u think. God bless America. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 7, 2017

Can ANYONE think of just ONE memorable thing @BretStephensNYT has written? WFB was on my show numerous times, would WFB trust the @nytimes ? https://t.co/r0NnuDidUZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 7, 2017

Hannity is set to receive the William F. Buckley award at a gala in D.C. later this year.

