Hannity To NYT: ‘I Don’t Care What You Think’

Posted on by
Radio and TV host Sean Hannity criticized a New York Times columnist Friday for his article claiming that Hannity doesn’t deserve the William F. Buckley award for media excellence.

In his piece entitled “Sean Hannity Is No William F. Buckley,” columnist Bret Stephens said he didn’t think that Hannity was worthy of the prestigious award. The honor is given to journalists who are leaders in the conservative community. Hannity responded to Stephen’s column by tweeting, “I don’t care what you think.”

“Neither the award nor the organization bestowing it — the Media Research Center — is particularly noteworthy,” Stephens said, while describing Hannity as someone who “peddles conspiracy theories.”

Hannity tweeted a response to his audience, thanking them for their years of support and saying he will continue to fight for the things that matter most. “Energy independence, school choice, balanced budgets, secure borders, and defeating ISIS and radical Islam,” were on Hannity’s list of priorities. He also promised to continue to battle to “corrupt media.”

Hannity is set to receive the William F. Buckley award at a gala in D.C. later this year.

Radio and TV host Sean Hannity criticized a New York Times columnist Friday for his article claiming that Hannity doesn't deserve the William F. Buckley award for media excellence. In his piece en
