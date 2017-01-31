Hannity: The Media’s Full of ’Overpaid, Out of Touch, Lazy Millionaires’

Sean Hannity, one of the people in the media most enthusiastic about Donald Trump‘s presidency, spoke to Politico about what he believes the mainstream media doesn’t understand about Trump and his appeal.

Hannity has been criticizing the press for liberal bias going back years, and more recently he’s taken to referring to it as the “alt-left radical mainstream media.” He’s also publicly questioned whether the Trump White House should be reevaluating its relationship with the press and whether the WikiLeaks revelations will get them thinking about keeping out certain outlets. – READ MORE