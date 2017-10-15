Hannity Calls Jimmy Kimmel ‘Creepy’ Over Old ‘What’s In My Pants?’ Skits (VIDEO)

Fox News host Sean Hannity criticized Jimmy Kimmel over old skits from “The Man Show” Friday in which he encouraged young women to feel an object in his pants.

Gun nuts? Not the moral conscience of America? Well I guess Kimmel reserves his late-night comments for causes that are only expedient to him.

