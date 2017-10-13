Halloween: Clueless Vegas Sheriff & FBI Remove Shooter Stephen Paddock’s Brain To Test For Rampage Motive

FOLLOW US!



The probe of the Las Vegas shooting at Mandalay Bay nearly two weeks ago just got even weirder. And on Friday the 13th of all days.

At a press conference today both the Clark County Sheriff and FBI said they still have found no motive of what sparked Stephen Paddock’s deadly rampage.

So they have agreed to do the next best thing: Test the dead man’s brain in a quest for answers.

Who needs the results of Paddock’s full autopsy, including toxicology at the time of death, when you can test a man’s brain in a jar?

And just in time for Halloween.

Paging Dr. Rob Zombie … Dr. Zombie please pick up the white courtesy phone.

Perhaps they can run additional tests on some of the brains of the investigators supposedly running this probe and their bosses while they are at it.

The shooters brain was removed during autopsy. It will be studied for abnormalities not able to be seen visually, says @LVMPD Sheriff. — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) October 13, 2017