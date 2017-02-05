Security Technology World
Hacking suspects arrested in London over attack that paralyzed D.C. security cameras: Report
Police in London have arrested two individuals suspected of waging a cyberattack last month that briefly crippled Washington, D.C.’s surveillance-camera system on the eve of President Trump’s inauguration, British media reported this week.
A British man and Swedish woman, both 50, were arrested in a south London neighborhood on the evening of January 19, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency told reporters this week. – READ MORE