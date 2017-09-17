True Pundit

H.R. McMaster on North Korea: ‘We’ve Been Kicking the Can Down the Road, and We’re Out of Road’

Responding to North Korea’s latest missile launch, which once again sent an ICBM soaring over Japan, White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said on Friday: “We’ve been kicking the can down the road, and we’re out of road. So for those who have said and have been commenting about the lack of a military option, there is a military option.”

McMaster qualified this statement by saying military action is “not what we would prefer to do.”

"What we have to do is call on all nations, call on everyone to do everything we can to address this global problem short of war," he advised. "That is implementing now these significant sanctions that have just now gone into place. And it is convincing everyone to do everything that they can – and that it's in their interest to do it."