Gutfeld: ‘We Now Have A Pit Bull In The White House’ (VIDEO)

While discussing plans for a border wall on Wednesday night’s edition of The Five, Greg Gutfeld likened President Trump to a “pit bull” that scares away illegal immigrants.

Gutfeld argued that just the idea of a border wall is enough to scale back illegal immigration, thanks to liberal journalists dubbing the plan “horrifying.”

WATCH:

“When a burglar has a choice between two homes, one with a pit bull, one without, which house are they going to choose?” Gutfeld asked rhetorically.

“We now have a pit bull in the White House,” he asserted.

Gutfeld offered that people will be wary of crossing the border because they will tell themselves, “they’re gonna send me back, maybe I’m just going to wait.”

(DAILY CALLER)

