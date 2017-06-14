Gunman Opens Fire On GOP Baseball Practice, Congressman Shot

UPDATE:

Rep. Mo Brooks on congressional baseball practice shooting: "It sure as heck wasn't an accident." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks confirms Ron DeSantis, Chuck Fleischmann, Rand Paul, Jeff Flake, Brad Wenstrup and Jeff Duncan were all at practice this a.m. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 14, 2017

.@RepDeSantis tells Fox the gunman asked him whether practice was republicans or democrats before he opened fire — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks, who was at the game, said the shooter appeared to be a middle-aged white male. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 14, 2017

A gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va, wounding Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.

#BREAKING Shooting at Congressional baseball practice. Scalise hit. Other staffers hit. Gunmen with rifle — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 14, 2017

Majority whip Steve Scalise on a stretcher as he's evacuated after shooting in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/VANlEDdGew — Craig Newman (@craignewman) June 14, 2017

from @RepMoBrooks "Shooter attack at GOPpractice. Rifle. 50+ shots fired. 5 or more hit including GOP Whip steve scalise. I am not shot." — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) June 14, 2017

Utah Sen. Mike Lee reportedly told Fox News the gunman was killed by Louisiana Scalise’s security detail. Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip and is expected to survive.

Fox News is now reporting that Sen. Lee says the shooter was shot by Scalise's security detail and is dead. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 14, 2017

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN he used his belt as a tourniquet for Scalse after he was wounded.

.@mobrooksforsen used his belt as tourniquet to stop the bleeding of GOP Whip Steve Scalise. #BreakingNews — Sean Sullivan (@fmtalk1065) June 14, 2017

Brooks says Scalise was "dragging his body from 2nd base to the outfield to get away from the shooting"…describes a 10-15ft blood trail — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) June 14, 2017

