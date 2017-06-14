True Pundit

Politics Security

Gunman Opens Fire On GOP Baseball Practice, Congressman Shot

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

UPDATE:

Alexandria Shooter: ‘Are Those Republicans Or Democrats Out There Practicing?’
Alexandria Shooter: ‘Are Those Republicans Or Democrats Out There Practicing?’

A man allegedly approached Republican Rep. Ron Desantis of Florida minutes before the shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday and asked which party the people on the field belonged to, Republicans o…
True Pundit True Pundit

A gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va, wounding Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee reportedly told Fox News the gunman was killed by Louisiana Scalise’s security detail. Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip and is expected to survive.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN he used his belt as a tourniquet for Scalse after he was wounded.

 

BREAKING NEWS: Gunman Opens Fire On GOP Baseball Practice, Congressman Shot
BREAKING NEWS: Gunman Opens Fire On GOP Baseball Practice, Congressman Shot

A gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va, wounding Lousiana Rep. Steve Scalise. https://twitter.com/ChadPergram/status/874956706819846144 Majo
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit