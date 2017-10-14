‘Gun Violence’ Researcher: Confiscate ‘High Capacity’ Mags, Ban Gun Ownership for Alcohol Abusers

A “gun violence” researcher at UC Davis suggests the correct response the heinous Las Vegas attack includes confiscation of “high capacity” magazines and a ban on gun ownership for people who abuse alcohol.

The researcher–Garen Wintemute–says these things after admitting the Vegas attacker did not fit the standard profile for a mass shooter and was therefore unpredictable.

In fact, the Los Angeles Times asked if there are certain lessons that can be learned from the Vegas attack and Wintemute said, “It’s not that he used a semi-automatic weapon. It’s that he used a high-capacity magazine for the semi-automatic weapon.” But as he continued to talk, his answer turned on itself: “People say the weapon had no effect. Fine. Put that guy on a 32nd floor. Give him throwing knives. Give him a bow and arrow. The outcome is going to be different. The weapon does matter.” – READ MORE