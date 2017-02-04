Gun Sales Dip in January as Trump Takes Office

The number of gun-related background checks performed by the FBI in January were down significantly from the record number from last January.

The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, processed 2,043,184 gun-related checks through January 2017, records released on Friday show. That’s more than 500,000 fewer checks than the record set the year before. It comes on the heels of a streak that saw 18-straight months of new monthly records, and two new yearly records as well. – READ MORE